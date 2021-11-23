The Blades currently lie 17th in the table, with five wins, five draws, and eight defeats from their opening 18 matches.

That underwhelming run of form has left them with just 20 points – nine adrift of the play-offs and five clear of the drop zone.

But can they hope to turn their fortunes around over the course of the remainder of the season?

FiveThirtyEight have meticulously simulated the last 28 games of the campaign to predict how the Championship’s final standings will look by the time May comes around.

But where will the Blades finish when all is said and done?

We’ve gathered all of the details you need to know, including the percentage probability of them making the play-offs, below...

1. Fulham Points: 96 Goal Difference: +59 End of season probability: Promotion - 89%

2. Bournemouth Points: 89 Goal Difference: +35 End of season probability: Promotion - 69%

3. West Brom Points: 79 Goal Difference: +23 End of season probability: Play-offs - 54%

4. Stoke City Points: 74 Goal Difference: +11 End of season probability: Play-offs - 46%