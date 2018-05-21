Where did Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday finish in the Championship average attendance table?

Last season saw both Sheffield clubs in the Championship for the first time in more than seven years.

The clubs had contrasting seasons with the Blades just missing out on the play offs after a strong start to the season which saw them top the table in November.

Sheffield Wednesday in contrast had a poor start to the season but finished the campaign strongly with six wins in their last nine games resulting in a mid-table finish.

Both clubs were among the best supported in the leaugue during the campaign.

September saw the first Sheffield derby in six years with a crowd of almost 33,000 at Hillsborough to see the Blades run out 4-2 winners.

A crowd of 31,000 were at Bramall Lane in January to see the return fixture which saw the teams share the spoils in a 0-0 draw.

Here are the top seven clubs for both home and away averages in the Championship season just gone:

Average home attendances:

1. Aston Villa - 32,097

2. Leeds United - 31,521

3. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 28,298

4. Sunderland - 27,635

5. Derby County - 27,175

6. Sheffield United - 26,854

7. Sheffield Wednesday - 25,995

Average away attendances:

1. Leeds United - 2,964

2. Aston Villa - 2,756

3. Sheffield Wednesday - 2,574

4. Wolves - 2,409

5. Middlesbrough - 2,393

6. Sheffield United - 2,282

7. Birmingham City - 1,841