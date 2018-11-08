When do Sky Sports announce the next set of Championship fixtures? Here’s the Sheffield United matches that could be altered

In the coming days, Sky Sports will announce which fixtures they will broadcast over the Christmas period and it could affect some of Sheffield United’s matches.

The Blades have recently had matches against Derby County and Stoke televised on Sky Sports, as well as all their midweek league games appearing on their red button service.

Image: Harry Marshall/Sportimage

United are due to appear on tv for all of their next five fixtures, which include the Steel City derby against Sheffield Wednesday and clashes against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham and Leeds United.

The away visits to Brentford and Reading on 8 December will also be televised on Sky.

Fixtures due to be broadcast from 15 December to 12 January will be announced on 9 November.

During that time Chris Wilder’s side will play six league fixtures, starting with a home tie against West Brom (3pm, 15 December) followed by a visit to Ipswich on 22 December which is also a 3pm kick off.

That match is currently due to be played on the same day as boxer Josh Warrington defends his IBF world featherweight title against Carl Frampton at the Manchester Arena.

On Boxing Day United host Derby County, before playing Blackburn Rovers at Bramall Lane on 29 December and travelling to Wigan on New Year’s Day. All matches currently have a 3pm kick off.

The final match of a congested festive period will be against QPR on 12 January, with FA Cup third round ties due to take place on the weekend on 5/6 January.

Here’s a full list of Sky Sports’ selection dates for the rest of the season:

Selections for December 15 to January 12 by November 9.

Selections for January 19 to February 2 by December 14.

Selections for February 9 to March 2 by January 4.

Selections for March 9 to March 30 by February 1.