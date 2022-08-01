Joao Pedro’s second-half goal was the difference between two of the pre-season promotion favourites, with the home side getting off to a perfect start in their bid to make an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated earlier this year.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom was unhappy with referee Josh Smith’s part in Pedro’s goal, as the home side swept upfield quickly following a United corner.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Edwards, appointed in the summer after leading Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title last season, said: “I’m really pleased. We wanted to see a commitment and an intensity and we got that.

“If I’m being critical we could have been more ruthless and got that second goal but we also saw that resilience to see it out.”