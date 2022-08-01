What Watford boss made of opening-day victory over Sheffield United

Watford boss Rob Edwards would have liked to see his side be more “ruthless” and extend their lead over Sheffield United tonight, despite admitting he was “really pleased” by victory in his first game in charge.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:18 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 11:18 pm

Joao Pedro’s second-half goal was the difference between two of the pre-season promotion favourites, with the home side getting off to a perfect start in their bid to make an instant return to the Premier League after being relegated earlier this year.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom was unhappy with referee Josh Smith’s part in Pedro’s goal, as the home side swept upfield quickly following a United corner.

How every United player rated in opening-day defeat at Watford

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

And Edwards, appointed in the summer after leading Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title last season, said: “I’m really pleased. We wanted to see a commitment and an intensity and we got that.

“If I’m being critical we could have been more ruthless and got that second goal but we also saw that resilience to see it out.”

Rob Edwards, manager of Watford, celebrates the win over Sheffield United with club mascot Harry the Hornet (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
WatfordPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueLeague Two