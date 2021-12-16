What Sheffield United have been doing to limit chances of Covid outbreak
Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that the club had already changed certain procedures around their Shirecliffe training base before the recent spike in cases as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.
The Blades match against QPR was called off on Monday as a result of Covid but before that and before fresh guidance had been announced by government and the EFL, United had been working on limiting the spread.
"Only our measures that have been in place, we're tightening up all the time on them,” Heckingbottom said when asked if the club had done anything differently in the wake on Monday’s match being called off.
"The other things that we are doing is just all the precaution that we possibly can; changing the meeting rooms to ones with more ventilation, smaller meetings, less meetings, two buses again, individual rooms. Everything that's just common sense really to limit the chances - we are going to get Covid cases but we don't want to get close contact cases. More time outside, that type of stuff, we have just been really tight on that, working with the Doc and getting all the advice and mitigating as many possible things as we can.
“We were already on with it. The landscape is going to get worse - not here but out and about. We may have more cases, we are trying to be ahead of the curve and be prepared as best we can.”
He added: “You can't plan but prepare for the worst and hope it doesn't happen - 'what if, what if, what if' and I always say, we'll deal with whatever comes our way.”