Sheffield United are fully focused on their fight for Premier League survival rather than concerning themselves with their relegation rivals’ points deductions, Chris Wilder has insisted, after Everton’s latest sanction was handed down earlier this week. The Toffees were docked two further points for their overspending, dropping them to 16th in the table.

They now sit just two points clear of third-bottom Luton Town and 11 ahead of the bottom Blades, who are nine adrift of safety going into this weekend’s clash with Brentford. Everton were docked 10 points earlier in the season, reduced to six on appeal, while Nottingham Forest also had four points taken away for their own financial breach, although they have launched an appeal against the verdict.

That has led to some uncertainty around the bottom of the table but Wilder dismissed it as an issue for his side, admitting: “It isn't really uncertainty for us. The certainty is concentrating on our next game. Our full focus is on Brentford, not what’s happening elsewhere in the division.

"What will be will be, decisions will be made. My full focus is the prep for a really tough afternoon.”