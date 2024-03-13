Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Wilder has insisted that Daniel Jebbison wants to remain at Sheffield United beyond the expiry of his contract in the summer, despite a report over the weekend that the England youth international is heading towards the Bramall Lane exit door. Jebbison, 20, has not played so far this season through a combination of illness and injury.

United originally hoped he would be nearer selection before the current international break but that timescale was revised, with the hope that he will be back involved with his teammates ahead of their next game at home to Fulham on March 30. Jebbison's contract runs out this summer and there is no option in United's favour to extend it, so fresh terms must be agreed if his time at Bramall Lane is to continue.

United officials had initially resigned themselves to losing the Canadian-born forward in the summer but there appeared to be a chink of light at the end of the tunnel when Wilder returned to United in December and after speaking to Jebbison and his protective family, told the media that Unitedites would see the striker in a Blades shirt yet and that he was confident a new deal would be sorted.

Neither of those things have happened in the two months since, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting over the weekend that Jebbison was one of three United strikers heading for the exit door in the summer alongside Oli McBurnie, who is also edging closer to the expiry of his United deal, and Cameron Archer, who will return automatically to boyhood club Aston Villa if the Blades are relegated back to the Championship this season.

United had opened contract talks with McBurnie earlier in the season to try and keep the Scottish international at Bramall Lane but Wilder revealed last week that all negotiations were on hold as the Blades put full focus on their survival bid. But that does not extend to Jebbison, as a younger player, and Wilder is still hopeful that an agreement can be reached.

"He's one of the younger ones," Wilder said. "That was put on the backburner because of his injury but there's been real positive talks between Steve [Bettis, United chief executive], his representative, his family and me - I've been involved in that as well. I know the boy wants to stop, he's never given any other indication to me and his family hasn't said that he wants to move away. And we'll be delighted if we can tie another of our promising youngsters up."