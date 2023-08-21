James McAtee has previously described his season on loan at Sheffield United as “one of the best years of my life” after the Blades were linked with another loan deal for the Manchester City starlet. The 21-year-old helped United into the Premier League, along with City teammate Tommy Doyle, and has been included in Pep Guardiola’s squads at the start of the new season.

But reports over the weekend suggested that McAtee may be allowed to leave on loan again this season, with Southampton thought to be keen alongside United. The Blades are also interested in Doyle but can only loan one player from City, with attacking options a more pressing concern for boss Paul Heckingbottom as things stand.

United were also linked with another City youngster in Cole Palmer and McAtee fondly remembers his time in South Yorkshire, believing his first senior loan spell helped him “grow up”. “All the staff have been great for me,” McAtee said earlier this summer. “Hecky, Macca, Jack - everyone.

“They have helped me so much; they have believed in me even when it wasn’t going well. It has been a huge season. If I was to talk to anyone about going out on loan, I’d definitely recommend coming here. It has been such an enjoyable experience and certainly one of the best years of my life. It has been an amazing time.”

McAtee admitted he began life at United, in his first senior loan spell, “with the wrong mentality” and was taken aback by the physicality of senior football on his league debut away at Luton Town, where he was withdrawn at half-time.

“I thought: ‘I’ve done well all through my academy life and I’ll just do well again’,” McAtee, who scored nine goals and added three assists in the league for United last season, added. “It wasn’t like that at all, I had to step up another level and get used to the different style of play and the physicality of men’s football.