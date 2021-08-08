What Jack Robinson said about Sheffield United's performance on opening day after Birmingham City defeat
Jack Robinson admits that it was a “frustrating evening” for Sheffield United as they opened their season with a 1-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City, before reminding that there is still a long way to go in a campaign that the Blades hope ends in promotion back to the Premier League.
On a night when over 29,000 fans returned to Bramall Lane after 17 months away because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the occasion was spoiled somewhat by Maxime Colin’s first-half header, which sealed victory for the Blues and delighted their own travelling support.
But Robinson, who played at centre-half, thought the Blades’ performance was a positive despite the scoreline.
“It was a frustrating evening,” Robinson admitted.
“I thought we played well. We haven’t had much of a pre-season and not many games but we showed out there what we’re capable of. One cross has let us down tonight and other than that they didn’t have much.
“We had plenty of chances to finish the game off and we couldn’t take them. Last year that was our problem as well, that final pass and getting into the final third. We’ve struggled with that and we struggled with that tonight but we’ll look forward.”
United return to action on Tuesday night, back at Bramall Lane in the League Cup against Carlisle United, before travelling to Swansea next weekend.
“There’s 45 games of the season left and we’re very early on,” Robinson added.
“So we’ll look to continue what we do well and create more chances.”