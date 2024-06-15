Back in 1992, Sheffield United fans were toasting a new cult hero as loanee Bobby Davison marked his dream debut with two goals in a 3-1 victory at the home of their rivals Wednesday. The striker had only signed on loan days before the game but made an instant mark after boyhood Blade Dane Whitehouse had put his side ahead.

It was the Blades' first double over the Owls for 30 years with Whitehouse opening the scoring after four minutes and Davison pouncing twice either side of Phil King's deflected strike which made it 2-1. “A lot of people don’t realise that Sheffield is a passionate city,” said then-United boss Dave Bassett. “They keep talking about Liverpool or Manchester and all these other places. But they have forgotten about Sheffield because there haven’t been any derbies here for a long time.

“Well, it’s about time people realised that Sheffield derbies are as important, as volatile and as passionate as any in the country. I’m not a Sheffield Wednesday hater. Yes, I want to win and I’m delighted we’ve won but games such as these are brilliant. Having them is good for the city and good for the people of Sheffield.”

But what happened to the Blades side from that memorable day on March 11, 1992? Let's have a look...

Simon Tracey Tracey spent 15 years at Bramall Lane having joined the Blades from Wimbledon in 1988. He played more than 300 games for United and was part of the team promoted from the old Third Division in the 1988-89 season. Tracey was an ever-present during the following season when Dave Bassett's side went up to old First Division. He retired in 2003 before moving into scouting and coaching, and is now the lead Germany scout for Brentford

Kevin Gage The former defender remained local to Sheffield after leaving the Lane, and moved into the pub trade after retirement. He owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield and also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City during his playing career

Brian Gayle Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001 and has dabbled in landscape gardening amongst other vocations since retirement