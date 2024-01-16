Fresh from three goals in United's FA Cup win away at Burnley on January 12, Deane repeated the feat with all three goals on January 16 as United ran out 3-0 winners over Ipswich at Bramall Lane.
But what happened to the United squad from that day, in the 31 years since? Let's have a look ...
1. Alan Kelly
The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach two years ago. Is still involved at Everton and also does some media work at Preston Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Kevin Gage
Owner of the Manor House venue in Dronfield, Gage also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City during his playing career before joining the pub trade Photo: Sheffield Star
3. Brian Gayle
Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001
4. Paul Beesley
Born in Liverpool, the defender moved to Bramall Lane from Leyton Orient and later held coaching positions with both Leeds and Notts County. His son, Jake, is now at Blackpool Photo: Steve Ellis