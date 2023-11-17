The fact that only two other teams have had points deducted in the Premier League shows why there has been shockwaves around Everton having 10 points taken from them

Everton have been hit by a 10-points ponts deduction (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Everton have been deducted 10 points with immediate affect after being found to have breached Premier League financial rules.

The Toffees have confirmed their intention to appeal against the sanction, which relates to the period ending in the 2021-22 season. The deduction plunged Everton into the relegation zone, behind Sheffield United who move up a place and are now just one point from safety.

Here are the two other Premier League clubs to be handed a points deduction. A third, Tottenham, were given a 12-point deduction in 1994/95 but that was struck off completely having initially being reduced to six points.

Portsmouth (March 2010)

Portsmouth were deducted nine points in 2010 after the south-coast club went into administration.

The sanction all but rubber-stamped Pompey’s relegation, as they were left 17 points from safety with nine league games remaining.

Despite the off-field issues, with the club reportedly having debts of £65million, Avram Grant took Portsmouth to the FA Cup final that season, where they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea before facing up to life in the Championship.

Middlesbrough (January 1997)

Middlesbrough were given a three-point deduction after postponing a Premier League match at short notice for not having enough fit players to put out a team.

Ahead of the game against Blackburn at Ewood Park, scheduled for Saturday, December 21 1996, Bryan Robson’s already injury-hit squad was further depleted by a virus.

On the Friday morning, Boro were left with only 17 players available – three of them being goalkeepers while five were without a first-team appearance for the club, and so informed the Premier League they would have to call off the game.

Boro were eventually ordered to appear before a Premier League commission, which ruled a three-point deduction would be imposed and the Blackburn match to be replayed.

Robson’s side went on to reach the finals of both the League Cup and FA Cup, losing both, but were relegated from the Premier League by two points.