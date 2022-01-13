What Derby County boss Wayne Rooney makes of Sheffield United ahead of Pride Park clash
Wayne Rooney, the Derby County manager, admits his side are expecting a “really difficult” test against Sheffield United this weekend as two of the Championship’s in-form sides go head-to-head.
The two sides would be level on points in the Championship table were it not for Derby’s 21-point deductions, which see them go into the game bottom of the standings.
But after a remarkable effort in recent weeks, which saw them take 10 points from their last four league games, Rooney’s men can climb off the bottom of the table with victory over the Blades, who have also tasted victory in all four of their last four Championship clashes.
“Sheffield United are on a good run of form, they are a good team and have good players so we are expecting a really difficult game,” Rooney, whose side have been beaten by the Blades twice already this season, said
“Preparations have been good, we have worked hard in training, we have gone through how we want to play today and we will be ready.
“As I say every week, every match in this division is tough. We know when we are at our best, we are capable of giving anyone a game and winning so we will have to make sure we are on it.
“The fans are extremely important for us and have been excellent all season, supporting both home and away, and getting behind us.
“They have seen the effort the lads have been putting in. We are a confident group, confident we’ve got what it takes to fight the odds and we will give every ounce of effort and energy that we’ve got.”