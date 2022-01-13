What Derby County boss Wayne Rooney makes of Sheffield United ahead of Pride Park clash

The two sides would be level on points in the Championship table were it not for Derby’s 21-point deductions, which see them go into the game bottom of the standings.

But after a remarkable effort in recent weeks, which saw them take 10 points from their last four league games, Rooney’s men can climb off the bottom of the table with victory over the Blades, who have also tasted victory in all four of their last four Championship clashes.

“Sheffield United are on a good run of form, they are a good team and have good players so we are expecting a really difficult game,” Rooney, whose side have been beaten by the Blades twice already this season, said

“Preparations have been good, we have worked hard in training, we have gone through how we want to play today and we will be ready.

“As I say every week, every match in this division is tough. We know when we are at our best, we are capable of giving anyone a game and winning so we will have to make sure we are on it.

Wayne Rooney, manager of Derby County, is expecting a tough test from Sheffield United this weekend (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

“The fans are extremely important for us and have been excellent all season, supporting both home and away, and getting behind us.