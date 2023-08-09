Sheffield United are interested in signing Coventry City star Gus Hamer this summer, The Star understands, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire next summer. United are looking for a replacement for Burnley-bound Sander Berge, whose move to Turf Moor is set to be finalised today.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Brazil but represents the Netherlands at international level, scored 11 goals from midfield last season as Coventry reached the play-off final, where they lost to Luton Town. Coventry subsequently lost star striker Viktor Gyökeres to Sporting Lisbon and are bracing themselves for an approach from United for Hamer, who has also been linked with Leeds this summer.

Having lost both Berge and Iliman Ndiaye for cut-priced fees after the pair entered the final year of their Bramall Lane deals, United are now looking to use similar situations elsewhere to their advantage - with Hamer and Middlesbrough’s Chuba Akpom amongst the names on their transfer shortlist who are scheduled to become free agents next summer, as things stand.

Mark Robins, the Sky Blues boss, described Hamer as “the best midfield player in the Championship last season - 100 per cent” and discussed his key man’s contract status earlier this summer, after describing interest in Hamer as “obvious”.

“He scored goals and looked a real threat - obviously his goal at Wembley and then the injury he suffered cost us in that final,” Robins said. “There’s speculation around Gus and it’s obvious speculation.”

On his hopes of Hamer signing a new deal, Robins added: “Look, he knows where we stand and he knows where he stands, and we just get on with things. There’s a massive respect there from him. He respects everything we do and have done for him, and continue to do. The way that he is and the way that he works, that’s why everyone loves him because his attitude is good.

“He works with everyone and doesn’t pull against anyone. He’s not shown any dissent. He is coming into the last year of his contract so he knows where he sits, but he also knows that we want him and would like him to stay for at least another 12 months, and then let’s see where we are after that.