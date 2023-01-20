Sheffield United will be asked to respond to claims they have been placed under a transfer embargo this morning.

If reports the Championship club are now prohibited from recruiting players are correct, officials at Bramall Lane will be granted “two business days” to secure the removal of the notice before the English Football League publicly acknowledges their situation and its reasons for taking the step.

Under the EFL’s own guidelines, that 48 hour period begins when a team is informed by the governing body that it has either breached an obligation to either the competition itself or another team either at home or abroad.

Teams who are sanctioned in this manner are barred from registering new signings if they have more than 23 squad members of a “professional standing” at their disposal. United manager Paul Heckingbottom, who had been petitioning his board of directors to bolster his attack before the window closes later this month, is thought to possess nearly 30. United have yet to outline their position on the matter.

According to the EFL’s rules and regulations, teams under an embargo can still process fresh registrations if they sell enough talent to fall below that mark. ‘Professional standard’ is defined as being “any player who has made one first team appearance, including as a substitute, for any club in any first team competition,” although matches in the Papa John’s Trophy do not count.

The EFL states that its members can also be hit with an embargo if they fail to adhere to its profit and sustainability rules, although United are thought to have complied with these since being relegated from the Premier League.

Bramall Lane, the home of Sheffield United: George Wood/Getty Images

Second in the table and 11 points clear of third, Heckingbottom’s men host Hull City tonight.

Speaking earlier this week, the United manager told journalists it was proving difficult for him to capture a replacement for Reda Khadra after agreeing to terminate the Germany under-21 international’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion. United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is currently holding talks with an investor which could see him relinquish control.

As The Star reported earlier this month, the Saudi Arabian’s potential successor is already thought to have deposited two unspecified amounts in United’s coffers; one of which is believed to relate to an exclusivity agreement although again, this has not been officially confirmed.

The restraints upon Heckingbottom’s budget are known to have been tightened by the fact United are still understood to be paying off purchases for the likes of Sander Berge, acquired from Belgian outfit Genk three years ago, with the cost of those deals being spread across the course of the individual player’s contract.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and Sander Berge have helped the club reach second in the Championship: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

