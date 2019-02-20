West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield United: what time is kick off, is it on tv and what are the odds?

Sheffield United travel to promotion rivals West Brom in the Championship this weekend as they look to boost their chances of a top two finish.

A win in the West Midlands would give Chris Wilder’s side a vital advantage in the race for promotion to the Premier League, as the Baggies are currently just one point behind the Blades in the league table.

Chris Wilder. Photo: Robin Parker/Sportimage

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 5.30pm on Saturday February 23.

Is the match on tv? Can I watch it on a live stream?

The match is being shown live on Sky Sports on both their Football and Main Event channels. Coverage should also be available via the club’s iFollow service.

How can I follow West Brom v Sheffield United live?

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Sheffield United could be without striker Conor Washington after he picked up a suspected hamstring injury in a match for the Blades’ under-23s. Jack O’Connell and George Baldock should be back in contention for selection, however.

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match will be Oliver Langford and his assistants will be Akil Howson and Philip Dermott. The fourth official is Darren Bond.

What are the betting odds?

Sky Bet has a West Brom win at 7/5, a draw is 12/5 and a Blades win is 19/10.

What is West Brom and Sheffield United's form?

West Brom earned a late win over QPR in mid-week to keep the gap at one point as they chase an automatic promotion spot. They are unbeaten in their last four league matches, with wins against Aston Villa and Stoke and a draw against Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in five league games against Norwich, Bolton, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Reading.