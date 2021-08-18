West Bromwich Albion 4 Sheffield United 0 LIVE: Sorry Blades humbled at the Hawthorns as Callum Robinson nets against old club
Sheffield United continue their quest for their first win of the new Championship season this evening when they travel to West Bromwich Albion.
Both sides were relegated from the Premier League last season but while United are yet to score in their two Championship games this time around, the Baggies are unbeaten on four points.
Baggies v Blades
Ronaldo Vieira deal is OFF
Ronaldo Vieira’s proposed move to Sheffield United is OFF, manager Slavisa Jokanović has confirmed after his side’s 4-0 hammering at West Brom tonight.
The former Leeds United midfielder had travelled to England ahead of a season-long loan deal from Sampdoria, but after insisting the deal would be sorted soon Jokanović revealed before the West Brom game that Vieira was still completing his medical tests.
But speaking after his side’s humbling at the Hawthorns, Jokanović confirmed: “It is definitely off.
“We expected he could be available soon but we needed to wait for him longer and we took the decision to look for another option looking forward.”
SJ continued
“The result is disappointing, the performance is disappointing ... It was a tough defeat for us and we lost the physical battle.”
SJ is asked if he will get the Ramsdale money to reinvest
It is normal, this money or some part of this money is more or less an indication I have. I can’t answer how much money we will invest but we need to use this money, or part of it, for some improvement.
SJ on Ramsdale to Arsenal
Always, in the games ahead of us, Aaron was our first option and we have to now look at the next step for us. It’s not perfect preparation for the game to lose one guy the day before the game.
It’s a huge deal for the club after being relegated for the Premier League. Aaron was our best option.
Slavisa Jokanovic’s post-match reaction
It was disappointing for me because they pushed us outside of the field, we can talk about quality or not quality, but if we give them amount of the press it’s difficult to ride this part of the game.
Blades player ratings, if you can stomach it
and the Blades go down 4-0 losers against a side they were supposed to challenge for promotion this season, according to the pre-season bookies’ odds - they looked a long, long, long way off that tonight as West Brom put them to the sword and could easily have had a few more goals on top of the four they scored. A hell of a lot of work to do be done from here, you feel. Thanks for joining us on the blog, and stay tuned for reaction and player ratings when we have it
McBurnie heads over
from Norwood’s free-kick after Baldock was fouled close to the touchline - he rose highest to get his head to it but couldn’t keep it down and it went comfortably over the bar
Almost another
as a flashing cross from Furlong is not too far away from the onrushing Robinson as United are carved apart again