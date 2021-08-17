West Brom v Sheffield United: everything you need to know including odds, referee, TV and live stream details

The Blades have picked up just one point from their opening two Championship fixtures, courtesy of Saturday’s goalless draw against Swansea City, and have yet to find the back of the net in the league under Slavisa Jokanovic.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have collected four points from their first two games under new boss Valerien Ismael, which included a 3-2 win over Luton Town last weekend.

Former Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson scored in that match to grab his second goal of the season.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game…

When does West Brom v Sheffield United take place?

The match takes place on Wednesday, 18 August at the Hawthorns and kicks off at 8pm.

Is West Brom v Sheffield United on TV?

West Brom v Sheffield United will be shown on Sky Sports Football.

Is there a live stream for West Brom v Sheffield United?

No, but you can listen to the match on SUTVLIVE if you purchase an audio pass, priced at £4.50 per month or £45 for the year.

How else can I follow the game?

As ever, The Star will also be running a comprehensive live blog with team news, live updates, reaction and analysis from our Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall.

You can follow them on Twitter via @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the referee?

Matthew Donohue is the match referee and he will be assisted by Richard Wild and Steven Meredith.

John Busby is the fourth official.

What are the odds?

Paddy Power is offering the following odds on the game:

West Brom – 11/10

Draw – 11/5