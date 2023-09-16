3 . Chris Basham 6

Captained the Blades on his return in place of the injured Egan and looked to get touch-tight to Maddison at every opportunity, to deny him the time and space to turn and hurt United. Couldn’t do enough to prevent Bissouma’s powerful run into the area but Foderingham came to his rescue. Did superbly to deny Son in a good position - the offside flag would go up but he wasn’t to know that - but picked up a cheap booking for kicking the ball away with ref Bankes warning him not to do so. Was fortunate not to give away a penalty by catching Maddison’s ankle, and lost Richarlison before he headed home to equalise