The Blades looked on course for a momentous first win of the season thanks to Gustavo Hamer’s strike, but Spurs equalised in the eighth minute of injury time through Richarlison before Dejan Kulusevski netted the winner three minutes later.
To compound United’s misery Oli McBurnie was sent off after picking up a second booking as United sought a way back into the game again and will now miss next weekend’s game against Newcastle United at Bramall Lane. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the whistle after a manic finish to an absorbing game of football in the capital...
1. Wes Foderingham 8
Kept United in the game in the first half with good saves from Sarr, Bissouma and Son. Lost his bearings in the first half and was booked for handling outside his area but that was his only real misstep before being wiped out by van de Ven and needing attention by the Blades physios, attracting the ire of the Spurs fans in the process. His attempts at eating down the clock were eventually noticed by the officials and in the 12 minutes of injury time that ensued, Spurs came up with two goals
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Back in the side from the start after Baldock’s injury and created United’s best early chance with a driven cross to McAtee, but it wouldn’t have counted anyway as he was offside from Ahmedhodzic’s superb pass. Given a difficult afternoon as much of Spurs’ threats came down the left through Solomon but stood up to most of the tests well before making way near the end with what looked like cramp
3. Chris Basham 6
Captained the Blades on his return in place of the injured Egan and looked to get touch-tight to Maddison at every opportunity, to deny him the time and space to turn and hurt United. Couldn’t do enough to prevent Bissouma’s powerful run into the area but Foderingham came to his rescue. Did superbly to deny Son in a good position - the offside flag would go up but he wasn’t to know that - but picked up a cheap booking for kicking the ball away with ref Bankes warning him not to do so. Was fortunate not to give away a penalty by catching Maddison’s ankle, and lost Richarlison before he headed home to equalise
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 7
Shrugged off his hamstring issue, and the ensuing furore surrounding it, to start in the middle of defence but didn’t lose any of his attacking instincts, embarking on a lovely run down the middle of Spurs’ territory after deciding there were better no options. A lovely ball down the right sent Bogle free for McAtee’s chance. Finished at right wing-back when Bogle went off