A global audience, Wembley Stadium and opponents regarded by many as being among the finest teams ever to grace Planet Football, one suspects Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye views today’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City as something to savour rather than fear.

The Senegal international, who has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Paul Heckingbottom’s side this term, is genuinely accepted to be a Premier League star in the making. So the meeting with its reigning champions represents the perfect opportunity for him to showcase the talents which appear destined to catapult him to the very top of the game.

“That’s where he wants to be,” Heckingbottom acknowledged, as his team switched its focus from attempting to win promotion towards this weekend’s meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side. “He knows what he wants and he’s trying to get there. He’s very strong, mentally and physically. We all know how good he is.”

Iliman Ndiaye is someone who can trouble Manchester City during their semi-final with Sheffield United: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Ndiaye, who starred for his country at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, is likely to be the player City are most wary of ahead of their clash with United at Wembley Stadium. Despite approaching the end of only his second full season as a senior professional, the 23-year-old has already collected an impressive showreel of breathtaking moments including his fifth round strike against Tottenham Hotspur. Ndiaye has also been instrumental in helping United move to within one win of securing automatic promotion back to the top-flight.

With Pep Guardiola’s side dominating possession in the top-flight this term - returning a figure of 65.1 from their 30 outings so far - United know they must be ruthlessly efficient whenever a chance to attack them presents itself. Which means Ndiaye must be at his best in order for Heckingbottom’s men to stand any chance of springing an upset which would resonate across the game.

As well as being the ideal platform for the youngster to display his gifts, the clash with City is a test for him too. Heckingbottom has repeatedly stressed that in order to be effective at the very highest level, Ndiaye must be as good “without the ball” as he is when running with it towards defenders. Any lapses in concentration and positional slips will be punished by opponents whose rearguard is as technically talented as most other teams’ attacks.

Sheffield United face Manchester City at Wembley: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Previously United’s development coach, Heckingbottom said: “I worked with Iliman in the under-21’s and he’ll tell you it isn’t as physically hard on him now as it was back then because, when you’re coming through, you need to be faster and stronger than the lads you are trying to dislodge.

“It’s the emotional side, trying to win promotion, representing his country. His ability on the ball, he doesn’t need to address that as much even though you can always improve. It’s him making a 30 yard run to relieve pressure, that’s what isn’t natural to him and that’s what we’ll keep pushing him on.”

“I’ve not set Iliman a goal target, because he knows he’s in our side to win the ball back high up the pitch and get goals,” Heckingbottom added. “He needs to push himself to do that as much as possible. The dribbling, he enjoys all of that because it’s what he’s been brought up doing.”