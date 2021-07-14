"We'll be back" - Sheffield United goalkeeper and Arsenal target Aaron Ramsdale breaks his silence after England's Euros heartbreak

Aaron Ramsdale, the Sheffield United and England goalkeeper, has broken his silence after his country’s Euro 2020 campaign came to an end with a cruel penalty shootout defeat in the final on Sunday.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 12:25 pm

Ramsdale, who was drafted into Gareth Southgate’s final squad for the tournament after ex-Blade Dean Henderson pulled out through injury, was an unused substitute throughout England’s campaign, which went all the way to penalties in the final at Wembley.

There was more spot kick heartache for England as Italy prevailed 3-2, but Ramsdale was a proud man as he prepares to return to United ahead of the new Championship season.

“It hurts today but in the coming weeks we will realise how far we have come,” Ramsdale posted on Instagram.

“To come into the group late and be accepted like I’ve been there for years speaks volumes for the group. Some of the best memories of my life in the past few weeks and I thank everyone for their support. We’ll be back.”

Ramsdale’s future has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer, following United’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka and Ben Chilwell of England look dejected as they applaud their fans after losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy (Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
The England U21 No.1 was identified as a target by Arsenal and although the Gunners have yet to show any willingness to meet United’s £40m valuation of their goalkeeper, they are preparing a bid which, according to sources with knowledge of the approach, will show they are serious about bringing Ramsdale to the Emirates.

United fans, though, will hope he stays, after growing tired over the years of the club selling their top young talent for relative peanuts.

