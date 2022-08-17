Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United return to EFL Championship action tonight, looking for just their second win of the new season.

The Blades drew 2-2 in their last outing against Middlesbrough at The Riverside and, so far, their only win came earlier in the month at home to Millwall.

Tonight’s opponents are Sunderland, who have started life in the division well after their promotion from League One.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in the league so far with one win and two draws but their last match against QPR saw Alex Neil’s side squander a 2-0 lead with Seny Dieng netting an injury time equaliser at The Stadium of Light to ensure a share of the points.

“They’re playing with the excitement and energy of a promoted team,” said Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

“Which makes them dangerous and we have to be ready for that. I like that challenge and I think our players do and it’ll make for a real good game.

“They had 37,000 at their last home game, so it is a big club. They’re mad about their football and are desperate to see their team do well.

“But all that is irrelevant for us though. We just know they’re coming with an attitude of a team just promoted: ‘Nothing to lose, let’s take them on.’

“If they come with that attitude, it’ll be a real good game.”

Meanwhile, the summer transfer window is open for just under two weeks before it slams shut at the end of the month for clubs across England.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

