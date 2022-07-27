Paul Heckingbottom’s side kick off their new EFL Championship season on Monday away to Watford.

The new EFL Championship season may be kicking off this weekend but there is still over a month left in the summer transfer market for clubs to complete deals.

A former Sheffield United trialist is now training with League One side Derby County while Burnley have had a £1.5 million bid for a Belgian striker rejected.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are set to complete the permanent signing of a Brentford striker who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and Preston North End are close to confirming the loan signing of a Manchester United defender.

An Italian club are still keen on signing a Reading forward this summer and an Aston Villa winger is set to join Cardiff City on loan after signing a new contract with the Premier League side.

Elsewhere, Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said they re unlikely to utilise the loan market in this transfer window while Bristol City would require an “astronmoical offer” to part company with their star striker this summer.

Finally, Newcastle United have decided not to loan out an attacker who was of interest to several Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Swans unlikely to seek loan deals Swansea City boss Russel Martin says they are are reluctant to utilise the loan market this summer unless they find players of sufficient quality to improve the squad (WalesOnline)

2. Italian side still keen on Reading forward Serie B side Cagliari are still keen to recruit Reading striker George Puscas this summer but the two sides remain apart in their valuation of the Romanian (FLW via Tutto Sport)

3. Villa winger joining Cardiff Aston Villa winger Jaden Philogene-Bidace has signed a new contract at the club before departing on loan to join Cardiff City (Birmingham Mail)

4. Semenyo staying at Robins Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo is highly likely to remain at the club this summer and only an "astronomical" offer could change that (BristolWorld)