Sheffield United transfer rumours: Blades' boss discusses loan star's January return, Burnley could swoop for Millwall midfielder

Here are Wednesday's EFL Championship transfer rumours:

1. Lambert wants Dons job Paul Lambert, who has managed several clubs in the EFL Championship including Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, is interested in becoming the next manager of Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen (The Scottish Sun)

2. Burnley planning to swoop for Wallace Burnley remain very keen on Jed Wallace and will look to press ahead with an offer for the player in the summer window, regardless of what division they are in for 2022/23 (Football League World)

3. Hammers likely to move for Adarabioyo West Ham are likely to move for Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo as he looks to reinforce the defence this summer (Claret & Hugh)

4. Stoke loanee's main aim is to win Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis has said that his main aim is to win games with Stoke City rather than just developing his own game (Stoke-on-Trent Live)