We won’t change our attacking ways, says Sheffield United star

Goalkeeper Simon Moore believes it would be a mistake for Sheffield United to abandon their attacking principles, despite admitting a failure to keep clean sheets has seen them lose ground on the automatic promotion places.

Instead Moore, speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Preston North End, thinks sticking to the tactics which saw Chris Wilder’s team reach the top of the tables last month is the key to halting their four match winless run.

Simon Moore of Sheffield Utd attempts to stop Bristol City's first goal. Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“That’s the way we play, we’re an attacking side,” Moore said. “We’ve got massive confidence in our individual abilities and as a squad.

“It’s just not going for us at the moment. But knowing this group of boys, we’ll stick together, keep looking ahead and staying positive.

“I don’t think we need to change much, if anything, to be honest.”

United dropped from fourth to sixth following the latest round of Championship fixtures after conceding an injury-time winner against Bristol City three days ago.

That result means they have now taken only a point from their previous four games while John Fleck’s sending-off means Wilder’s side will travel to Deepdale without one of their most influential midfielders.

Crucially, United have conceded 11 goals since beating Burton Albion 3-1 on November 17 but Moore said: “It’s never nice to lose a game of football, especially in the manner we did.

“We’re an attacking team. We’ve attacked and kept lots of clean sheets and got lots of results.

“At the minute, we’re just on one of those runs. But that’s not changed our belief and we know, if we keep the same outlook, then we’ll get ourselves to where we want to be.”