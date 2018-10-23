‘We were outstanding’ - Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder reveals next target for Blades after dominant display in 1-1 draw with Stoke City

Chris Wilder has revealed his first target for his promotion-chasing Sheffield United side is to reach 50 points after he praised his Blades for an ‘outstanding’ display in their 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

United looked good value for a win that would take them clear at the top of the Championship table when Leon Clarke broke the deadlock in the second half with his first goal of the season.

But with two minutes of normal time remaining, Joe Allen nicked a point for Stoke with a clever free-kick.

And Wilder said: “We were outstanding. We have taken a good side full of international and Premier League players on good wages and dominated it.

“That’s possibly the most powerful club we will play this year along with West Brom. Gary [Rowett] and his staff might think they’ve dodged a bullet.

”For their goal, it’s the slightest touch and he’s gone over right in front of the referee and we haven’t lined our wall up as good as we could have done. So we are disappointed about their goal.

Blades boss Chris Wilder

“Does Joe Allen chip it to their big lads? There was a little bit of confusion on our part.

“We possibly should have had a penalty at the death, but no moaning and if we play as well as we did tonight we will reach our first target of 50 points.”