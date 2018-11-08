Goalkeeper Dean Henderson admits he is relishing his first taste of a Sheffield Derby after challenging his Sheffield United side to ‘make the gap even bigger’ between themselves and arch-rivals Wednesday.

The 21-year-old stopper, on loan from Manchester United, is expected to make his 17th appearance for Chris Wilder’s men against Jos Luhukay’s Owls when the rivals face off at Bramall Lane tomorrow (7.45pm).

And the youngster, in a promotional video for sponsors Umbro, said: “It’s a massive clash between two rival clubs; one of the biggest derbies in England.

READ MORE: ‘This is the biggest derby for us’ – Key points from Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United press conference ahead of the derby

“Everything is ramping up around town – I’m getting a bit of stick off Wednesday fans and Blades are telling me what it means to win a derby. It’s going to be a tough game, but one I’m really excited to play in and will cherish.

“A lot of people might see Wednesday as the bigger club over the years but now, United are coming back into it and we’re ahead by a lot now [on the head-to-head record between the sides].

Follow Danny Hall on Twitter

“So we’ve just got to make the gap even bigger.

“Friday night is about more than just three points.”

Henderson, who has cemented himself as a firm fans’ favourite at Bramall Lane since making the temporary switch from Old Trafford, added: “I’ve been working 21 years for this, and games like this don’t come around too often.

Dean Henderson of Sheffield Utd

For more news from Bramall Lane click here

“So it’s about enjoying them, putting on a performance and making good memories.”