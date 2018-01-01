"We needed to believe more," admits Chris Wilder as Sheffield United earn a point at Derby County

Chris Wilder says he told his players at half time that they had to believe in themselves before Sheffield United went on to gain a deserved draw at Derby County.

The Blades had gone behind to a Matej Vydra penalty midway through the first half, after George Baldock had brought down Johnny Russell.

Wilder admitted he 'had a bit of a nip' at his players at the break and was rewarded with a fine second half showing, which yielded an equaliser from Leon Clarke.

The United striker headed in his 15th goal of the campaign in the 57th minute after getting on the end of a Clayton Donaldson cross.

"When you come here and play like we did it gives me an immense amount of pride, especially after going a goal down," said Wilder.

"I think we deserved something from the game and we've played particularly well now for quite a while and I don't think we've got the results that have matched up to the performances.

"I had a bit of a nip at the players at half-time because I thought that after the first 25 minutes we lacked a bit of belief in our play but I thought second half we were full value for a result.

"I think we've put a marker down that we are a decent side in this division for anyone who has seen this game today."

