‘We need to be better’ says Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder despite going top of league with Wigan win

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder told his Blades side they need to get better despite their 4-2 victory over Wigan this afternoon.

Chey Dunkley's own goal and Billy Sharp's hat-trick secured all three points for the high-flying Blades, who went two points clear of Middlesbrough ahead of next weekend’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

But Wilder said: "It's the old performance over points scenario today. For me, from a footballing point of view, I thought we took our goals very very well.

"But you never turn down three points, especially at the top of the Championship, so we'll gladly take that.

"Next time out we'll need to do a little bit better than today. Give credit to the opposition though today, they came and here and gave it a go, because not many teams do.

"I thought they were the better team in the first half, and I thought that we were fortunate to go into half-time up. We were better second half.

Billy Sharp with the matchball

"Maybe we didn't deserve to win the game today. It never felt as though we were in control, we were a bit slack. From a defensive point of view, the goals they've scored aren't great."

The visitors were lively and attacking-minded throughout the encounter and Kai Naismith drew them level after Dunkley's error.

But Sharp scored his first on 45 minutes when he fired home the loose ball after Richard Stearman had headed back across goal.

His second came not long after the restart, when Leon Clarke played a low ball across goal to find the United captain waiting at the back post to tap home.

Sharp sealed his hat-trick, and the points, shortly after the hour mark but Wigan played their part in an end-to-end game and got their second when substitute Joe Garner found the back of the net with a low shot from inside the box.