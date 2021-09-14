'We deserved it...' PNE boss offers take on late draw with Sheffield United

Emil Riis of Preston North End is mobbed by his teammates after scoring a late equaliser between Sheffield United and Preston North End at Bramall Lane . (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Sander Berge had come off the bench and scored what many thought was going to be the winner for United in the 84th minute, however a mistake from Jack Robinson as the Blades defender misjudged a deep free-kick offered North End one last chance and Riis slammed home from close range in injury time.

And after a battle at the Lane, McAvoy said the late goal was just rewards.

“To get a point at the end, I thought we deserved it over the piece,” the manager said afterwards. “They are a good team and I felt the best way to win was to go toe-to-toe, which we did.

"They broke our press at times but we were a threat and there were chances at both ends. I thought Emil's chance before they scored might've been the one for us to win the game, but that wasn't the case, I changed it and they scored right away.

“Sometimes that can happen and I thought we didn't deserve to lose the game that way.