'We deserved it...' PNE boss offers take on late draw with Sheffield United
Preston North End boss Frankie McAvoy said his side were worthy of a point after Emil Riis snatched a draw for the visitors against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Sander Berge had come off the bench and scored what many thought was going to be the winner for United in the 84th minute, however a mistake from Jack Robinson as the Blades defender misjudged a deep free-kick offered North End one last chance and Riis slammed home from close range in injury time.
And after a battle at the Lane, McAvoy said the late goal was just rewards.
“To get a point at the end, I thought we deserved it over the piece,” the manager said afterwards. “They are a good team and I felt the best way to win was to go toe-to-toe, which we did.
"They broke our press at times but we were a threat and there were chances at both ends. I thought Emil's chance before they scored might've been the one for us to win the game, but that wasn't the case, I changed it and they scored right away.
“Sometimes that can happen and I thought we didn't deserve to lose the game that way.
"We put Josh Murphy on and credit to our boys, they kept going right until the death. I am delighted for Emil, the fans and everyone involved with Preston. These guys give me everything, I know that and that is magnificent as a coach. You can't ask for anymore.”