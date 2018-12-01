'We couldn't have complained at a draw' - Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa hails 'beautiful' win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa hailed a 'beautiful win' over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon... but admits he couldn't have complained if the match had ended level.

Dean Henderson's defensive error led to a tap in for Pablo Hernandez inside the final ten minutes to win the game for Leeds, who went to the top of the table ahead of the 3pm kick-offs today.

And Bielsa, the former national coach of Argentina and Chile, said: "It’s always beautiful to win and I’m always happy when I win.

"If the result of the win is to be top of the table, even better. But you can’t take the risk of drawing conclusions when you have so many games to play. We never win any game easily.

“It’s not convenient to make comparisons with other teams at this moment of the season because we’re not sure the top six today will be the same at the end of the season. But today was a serious opponent and it was hard for us to find a solution against Sheffield United.

“We had to defend a lot. We played long balls from our goalkeeper and it’s not a good thing to evaluate our style because when we play like that we share the ball with the opponents. If the final result had been a draw, we couldn't say it was an unfair result.”

Marcelo Bielsa

Bielsa refused to comment on the performance of Oliver Langford, after opposite number Chris Wilder bemoaned a number of 'strange decisions' from the referee.