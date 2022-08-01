Watford 0 Sheffield United 0 LIVE: One debut for Blades as Jebbison leads the line; Basham, Ahmedhodzic missing

Sheffield United return to competitive action at last tonight when they face recently-relegated Watford at Vicarage Road.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 1st August 2022, 8:03 pm

United are looking to go one better than last season, when they lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest, while Watford are looking for an instant return to the Premier League after their relegation earlier this year.

Keep up to date with every key moment in our live blog, and refresh your page for the latest update.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United gestures to Blades fans before the game against Watford (Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Watford v Blades LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:36

Big chance for Ndiaye

after getting the right side of his defender, but the finish is weak and it’s easily saved by Bachmann. A huge moment in this game, potentially there

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:30

Good foot from Clark

snuffs out the danger as Sema looks to break through the middle, the corner is half-cleared but the shot is deflected over and Watford have another corner ... United just about clear this time

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:25

Bit of a flashpoint

as Ndiaye is fouled by Cleverley, the two exchange a few words and a few others get involved - bookings for Fleck and Sierralta

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:22

Berge has a go

from outside the box but it’s saved comfortably by Bachmann

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:15

Early booking for Clark

as he takes down Dennis as he looks to turn him after laying the ball off - Clark wouldn’t have caught him so tried to be crafty and take him down but the ref wasn’t having it and he goes into the book - a long 75 minutes for him on a booking now

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:13

Dennis has a go

after driving at the Blades defence, but Egan gets the block in and it’s easy for Foderingham to claim

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:08

Watford break again

with Pedro looking to threaten, Kamara breaks down the right and Fleck has to turn it behind for a corner, which is cleared

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:07

Sarr hits the side netting

after being sent clear again, the pace of Watford is already looking a threat for United but they got away with it this time

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:04

Sarr looks to get in behind

down the right, but RND does just about enough to put him off and it’s behind for a goal kick

Monday, 01 August, 2022, 20:02

And we’re under way

with the Blades electing not to take a knee ahead of kick off, with Watford doing so

