United are looking to go one better than last season, when they lost in the semi-finals of the play-offs to eventual winners Nottingham Forest, while Watford are looking for an instant return to the Premier League after their relegation earlier this year.
Big chance for Ndiaye
after getting the right side of his defender, but the finish is weak and it’s easily saved by Bachmann. A huge moment in this game, potentially there
Good foot from Clark
snuffs out the danger as Sema looks to break through the middle, the corner is half-cleared but the shot is deflected over and Watford have another corner ... United just about clear this time
Bit of a flashpoint
as Ndiaye is fouled by Cleverley, the two exchange a few words and a few others get involved - bookings for Fleck and Sierralta
Berge has a go
from outside the box but it’s saved comfortably by Bachmann
Early booking for Clark
as he takes down Dennis as he looks to turn him after laying the ball off - Clark wouldn’t have caught him so tried to be crafty and take him down but the ref wasn’t having it and he goes into the book - a long 75 minutes for him on a booking now
Dennis has a go
after driving at the Blades defence, but Egan gets the block in and it’s easy for Foderingham to claim
Watford break again
with Pedro looking to threaten, Kamara breaks down the right and Fleck has to turn it behind for a corner, which is cleared
Sarr hits the side netting
after being sent clear again, the pace of Watford is already looking a threat for United but they got away with it this time
Sarr looks to get in behind
down the right, but RND does just about enough to put him off and it’s behind for a goal kick
And we’re under way
with the Blades electing not to take a knee ahead of kick off, with Watford doing so