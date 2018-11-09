WATCH: Vociferous 'Greasy Chip Butty' rendition spurs on Sheffield United at start of Sheffield Derby against Wednesday at Bramall Lane

This was the Vociferous 'Greasy Chip Butty' rendition that spurred on Sheffield United at the start of the Sheffield Derby against Wednesday this evening.

Earlier, manager Jos Luhukay and his Wednesday players were given a warm 'welcome' as they got off the coach outside Bramall Lane.

Bramall Lane

United manager Chris Wilder wrote in his programme notes: "This is not about how many players are on the back of the programme, supposed big names on the back of shirts or wage bills - Sheffield derbies are special and not for the faint-hearted.

"Fortunately we've had, and delivered in, a number of big games over the past couple of seasons. We have our own style and continue to refuse to take a backward step - particularly on our turf. None of that changes because it is a derby... we play our way.