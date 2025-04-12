Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Watch tunnel melee as Sheffield United frustration boils over with fiery scenes after Plymouth Argyle defeat

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United’s frustrations boiled over at full-time of their defeat at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon, which left their hopes of automatic promotion this season hanging by the thinnest of threads. A 1-0 reverse at Home Park was United’s third loss in a row, seeing them slip five points behind Leeds United and Burnley.

The Blades led 1-0 for most of the game after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s curled opener, before Ryan Hardie equalised with nine minutes to go and sub Muhamed Tijani scored the winner two minutes before the end. The frustration was evident both on and off the pitch from a United perspective, especially after Leeds won in the other lunchtime kick-off against Preston North End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Wilder gathered his players in a post-match huddle on the field, there was a coming-together near the tunnel in the corner as both sides left the pitch. Mustapha Bundu was involved from a Plymouth perspective with United boss Chris Wilder and skipper Jack Robinson also involved in the scenes which former United midfielder Michael Brown branded as “not good scenes... down in the tunnel area which is often where players feel there’s a bit of protection. It gets heated.”

For United that may spell more trouble, with the club already fined a number of times by the FA for failing to control their players, but the more immediate concern will be for their top-two hopes after another untimely defeat in the promotion race.

With just four games left, United now trail Leeds and Burnley by five points, with the gap as narrow as two points at one stage after Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s excellent opener had given them the lead just before the half-time.

“I think nothing serious,” said Plymouth boss Miron Muslić of the post-match scenes afterwards. “A lot of emotions but no-one crossed the line, I had a good conversation with Chris Wilder and the referee. The usual emotions, for good and for bad, but nothing too bad.”