Sheffield United youngster tipped for “great future” runs riot as Blades register remarkable 10-1 victory over Crewe Alexandra

Ryan One, the striker tipped for “a great future” by boss Chris Wilder at the weekend, enhanced his glowing reputation further with a clinical hat-trick as Sheffield United’s U21 side put TEN goals past Crew Alexandra yesterday. The Blades’ academy set-up is one of the best in the country at their category two level and the urgent need to upgrade to a top-class facility has only been ramped up by their results this season.

Gary McSheffrey’s side have already put six past QPR and Brentford this season and beat Watford 8-2 last month, before running out 10-1 winners against Crewe in a behind-closed-doors game at the Shirecliffe academy. Crewe’s XI was an inexperienced one, with United fielding first-team men including Rhys Norrington-Davies, Tom Davies and Andre Brooks, but it was 18-year-old One who caught the eye with a superb treble to continue his fine start to the current season.

One was named on the bench for Saturday’s first-team victory over Stoke City at Bramall Lane, boss Wilder describing him as a young man with “a great future ahead of him,” and did his hopes of further involvement in the senior squad no harm against sorry Crewe. Owen Hampson, another youngster who has tasted first-team football this season in the League Cup, opened the scoring with a driven finish from the edge of the box before Louie Marsh doubled United’s lead after pressing the visiting defence into a bad mistake.

One got his first after 19 minutes, with a great finish off the far post after United once again won the ball back high up the pitch, before Evan Easton made it 4-0 just a couple of minutes later with a flicked header from a corner. Alex reacted by going straight up the other end and pulling a goal back but that was as good as it got for them in South Yorkshire, with Marsh making it 5-1 with another good finish after being fed by Brooks.

Brooks, Norrington-Davies and Davies all made way at the break as planned after limited game-time in recent weeks but United didn’t let up after their withdrawals, One racing onto Billy Blacker’s pass to finish for 6-1. Hampson then got his second, heading home Jay Tinsdale’s cross at the back post, before Jevan Beattie - the son of former United striker Craig - scored with his first effort after coming off the bench to replace Marsh.

One then sealed his hat-trick straight from Alex’s kick-off, his effort taking a nick off a defender before making its way past Tom Booth in the visitors’ goal, while there was still time for the Blades to reach double figures as One played Beattie through to finish superbly from a seemingly-impossible angle almost right on the byline.

Blades: Molyneux, Seriki, Trialist, Blacker, Norrington-Davies (Trialist, 46), Easton, Brooks (Aston, 46), T. Davies (Tinsdale, 46), One, Marsh (Beattie, 74), Hampson. Not used: Hewitson.