Watch Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison score a 'super' first goal for Burton Albion

Jebbison, who joined Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side from Sheffield United before the transfer window closed, had made three appearances for Burton before last night but had yet to find the net.

That ended in superb fashion as the teenager curled in an excellent second goal of the night for the Brewers who are 10th in the table.

“It is just great to score but it is top for them (Tom O’Connor and Jebbison) and even better that we have three points,” Hasselbaink smiled.

“We finished strong against Lincoln but we needed to react and come back strong and to have a good team performance and make it really hard for the opposition and I think we did that.

“We played more in their half and put good energy into our pressing and we tried to punish them. I think if you analyse the game overall we got what we deserved. A brilliant performance giving us something to work from.”

Pompey boss Danny Cowley also praised Jebbison afterwards, while lamenting his side’s display.

He said: “The first goal is a really poor one from us. A technical error.

“It does happen when you try and play this way and the second one is a super finish from the boy but we were the masters of our own downfall today.”

Next up for Jebbison and Burton is a trip to AFC Wimbledon.