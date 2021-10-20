Watch Sheffield United v Millwall highlights and lowlights as ten-man Blades are beaten in injury time

The Blades were poor in the first half and fell behind to a goal that Robin Olsen won’t want to see again as the United keeper was caught out by a Jed Wallace’s cross-cum-shot which sailed into the top corner.

Billy Sharp got United back into the game from the penalty spot near the end of a very poor first half from the home side’s perspective at an almost deathly quiet Bramall Lane.

Just as they looked to be gathering momentum, the Blades had a man sent off when Morgan Gibbs-White received a second yellow card for taking a tmble in the box, with referee Matthew Donohue deeming the mifielder to be guilty of simulation.

Gibbs-White will now miss Sunday’s short trip to Barnsley, through suspension.

Try as they might and with David McGoldrick missing the best of the chances, when right in front of goal, United were unable to find a way past the Lions and Slavisa Jokanovic’s men were punished in injury time when Jake Cooper’s well-struck shot settled the match.

The Star’s Sheffield United writer James Shield said in his video analyis: “Where it could be a potentially costly night is the fact that Gibbs-White has been such a transformative player since arriving on loan from Wolves, he’s been a creative tour de force and that leaves a big hole in United’s starting XI now for this weekend’s visit to Oakwell. It’s going to be very interesting to see how Jokanovic makes up for the midfielder’s absence.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Sheffield United walks past manager Slavisa Jokanovic after being sent off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Millwall at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)