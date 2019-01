Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has gone viral – thanks to his wrestling-inspired ‘Mr Socko’ celebration!

Sharp equalised during United’s 2-2 draw at Norwich City and celebrated by pulling out a sock puppet made famous by Mick Foley's WWE character Mankind.

Foley has since tweeted: “THANK YOU @billysharp10 for single-handedly getting this broken down dude trending! You just passed those @NYCosmos greats of my youth - Beckenbauer, Tueart...even PELE as my FAVORITE FOOTBALLER EVER!”