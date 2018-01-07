WATCH: Sheffield United's Regan Slater takes the plaudits after Blades' FA Cup victory at Ipswich Town

Sheffield United advanced into the fourth round of the FA Cup after beating Ipswich at Portman Road yesterday - and manager Chris Wilder was keen to ensure one member of his squad savoured the occasion.

Regan Slater, the 18-year-old captain of United's academy, replaced goalscorer Nathan Thomas at half-time at Portman Road and caught the eye with an industrious showing, in just his third senior outing for the Blades.

And at the full-time whistle, Wilder made sure Slater soaked up the plaudits from United's 1,000-strong away following.

Wilder praised one crunching tackle by Slater, on Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina as his "personal highlight" of the game, adding: "He's absolutely cemented their lad. That's made in Sheffield."

Wilder, who made eight changes to his starting XI with Friday's Steel City Derby against Wednesday in mind, added: "I think we had some good chances just after half-time to take the game away from the opposition so we were a bit frustrated that we didn't.

"Both teams made a few changes and fortunately our changes were just a touch better on the day than the opposition. It was a good goal... a cracking strike to win it.

"The consistency of the attitude by my team pleased me immensely and I have really enjoyed today. It wasn't a free-flowing performance but it just shows what our players are all about that they pull a shirt on and they want to win."