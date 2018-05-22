WATCH: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder signs new contract at Bramall Lane

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has officially signed his new contract with the Blades.

The move, following discussions with United’s co-owners Prince Abdullah and Kevin McCabe, dampens speculation that Wilder would leave the club he has supported since childhood, possibly to move to League One giants Sunderland.

Wilder led United to the League One title in a historic first season in charge at Bramall Lane, and they then mounted a promotion campaign in the Championship too before eventually finishing 10th.

Wilder is now contracted to United until the end of the 2020/21 season and assistant Alan Knill, goalkeeping coach Darren Ward, coach Matt Prestridge and head of recruitment Paul Mitchell have agreed to the same extension.

“After lengthy discussions with both owners, I am delighted and proud to carry on leading Sheffield United forward in a positive manner, as we have previously shown in the last two seasons.

“I’m confident we can concentrate fully on on-field issues. We are very much looking forward to pre-season and adding quality reinforcements to our squad in an attempt to build on our performance last season.”

Fears were sparked that Wilder may leave when he admitted he felt there was a lack of direction and dialogue from United’s co-owners, who are both looking to gain sole control of the club.

But as The Star revealed on Monday, the owners met recently in a London hotel and agreed to increase the United manager’s budget.

In a a joint statement, they said: "We are delighted to bring this news to all Sheffield United fans. It comes after another very positive season for the Blades under Chris and we are confident it will be welcomed by everyone with or associated with the club.

"The improvement in the club's performance since Chris took over as manager two seasons ago is clear. He has brought renewed energy and passion to Bramall Lane with supporters proud of the way the team approach each match.

"We are both very pleased that Chris and his backroom team have agreed to extend their current contracts by a further year. While the past two seasons have been hugely enjoyable we can only focus on the future and that future includes Chris Wilder now having the extra year's security to continue to build on his excellent work so far."