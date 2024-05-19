Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United fans pay emotional tribute to departing stalwarts

This was the emotional moment that Sheffield United supporters bade farewell to three of their recent icons ahead of their summer departures. The Blades confirmed in midweek that multiple promotion=winners Ollie Norwood, Chris Basham and George Baldock would be released this summer.

The pair joined fellow departing key men Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe, who both started against Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane this afternoon, in a pre-match presentation of a framed montage showing their best moments in a United shirt ahead of kick-off. Norwood, Baldock - set to move to Greece with Panathinaikos - and Basham were then introduced to Unitedites, carrying their children onto the pitch to say goodbye for one final time.

Writing in his programme notes, boss Chris Wilder said: “Today is also a chance to give a deserved send off for a number of players who won’t be here next season, but have had an incredible effect on this football club over the last few years (and more than a few in one man’s case).