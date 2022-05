General view of the action on the pitch with Sheffield United's Ben Osborn on the ball during the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final, first leg match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday May 14, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

This is the moment the club’s famous ‘Greasy Chip Butty’ song echoed around Bramall Lane at kick-off against Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-final.

The Lane was sold out for a second time in as many weekends for the first leg of the tie.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second leg will take place at the City Ground on Tuesday.