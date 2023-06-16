News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison

Watch Sheffield United fan Matt Fitzpatrick hit stunning hole-in-one at 2023 US Open

The Sheffield golfer is the defending US Open champion

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 16th Jun 2023, 21:31 BST

Defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed more happy memories at the major as he recorded a hole-in-one at the second round on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club.

It was the tournament’s third ace after less than two full days of play. His 115-yard tee shot on the 15th landed beyond the flag but span satisfyingly back into the hole.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His celebrations were, initially, muted as he was unable to see where the ball landed and was walking off the tee before the crowd’s cheers alerted him to the feat. Celebrations soon followed from Fitzpatrick as he was congratulated by fellow players Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett.

Most Popular

It was the major’s 51st hole-in-one. The 28-year-old from Sheffield turned the heads of the sporting world when he won the prestigious tournament in Brookline, Massachusetts last year and took home the huge $3,150,000 prize money that comes with the triumph.

It was a fairytale victory for the Sheffield United lover, who had won the US Amateur tournament on the same Boston course nine years earlier. On Boxing Day last year, Fitzpatrick paraded the US Open trophy around Bramall Lane to rapturous applause from fellow fans.

Fitzpatrick dropped two shots he had gained on the 15th with a double bogey on the 17th following a wayward drive. But he kept himself in contention as he holed from 25 feet for a birdie on the 18th.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sheffield native had started his second round on the back nine, and by the time he was through 16 holes he was one over par after six-straight pars and a bogey in his last seven holes.