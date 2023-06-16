Defending US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick enjoyed more happy memories at the major as he recorded a hole-in-one at the second round on Friday at Los Angeles Country Club.

It was the tournament’s third ace after less than two full days of play. His 115-yard tee shot on the 15th landed beyond the flag but span satisfyingly back into the hole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His celebrations were, initially, muted as he was unable to see where the ball landed and was walking off the tee before the crowd’s cheers alerted him to the feat. Celebrations soon followed from Fitzpatrick as he was congratulated by fellow players Cameron Smith and Sam Bennett.

It was the major’s 51st hole-in-one. The 28-year-old from Sheffield turned the heads of the sporting world when he won the prestigious tournament in Brookline, Massachusetts last year and took home the huge $3,150,000 prize money that comes with the triumph.

It was a fairytale victory for the Sheffield United lover, who had won the US Amateur tournament on the same Boston course nine years earlier. On Boxing Day last year, Fitzpatrick paraded the US Open trophy around Bramall Lane to rapturous applause from fellow fans.

Fitzpatrick dropped two shots he had gained on the 15th with a double bogey on the 17th following a wayward drive. But he kept himself in contention as he holed from 25 feet for a birdie on the 18th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad