WATCH: Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder gives a fitness update on Blades' Welsh dragons David Brooks and Lee Evans

Sheffield United's Welsh international duo, Lee Evans and David Brooks, will be available for selection when the Blades visit Brentford on Friday, manager Chris Wilder has confirmed.

Midfielder Evans was called up to the full Welsh squad for their two China Cup fixtures, against the host nation and Uruguay, while Brooks was part of the Wales U21 party that lost 1-0 in Bosnia-Herzegovina last week.

But both reported for training at United's Shirecliffe training base with no adverse effects and Wilder said: "Those two, along with Enda Stevens, are available for selection on Friday.

"With Lee, the travelling wasn't ideal but we're never going to stop players representing their country and it shows how far the club has come; even though David was with the U21s this time, he's a full international and Enda has got into the Republic of Ireland squad, achievements that the players themselves and the clubs can be proud of."

Brooks played 90 minutes for Wales' U21s after a decision was taken not to risk him with the 5,000-mile trip to China, after his recent recovery from glandular fever.

"We had discussions with senior management at Wales and [under 21 boss] Rob Page, who I know really well," Wilder added.

"We thought it was a sensible decision for David, with his situation, to go and get a full 90 minutes with the U21s but without the fever, he'd have been with the full team. So it's disappointing for him. If he was any closer, I think he'd have gone to China but it was a sensible decision, from us and the Welsh FA."