WATCH: Sheffield United back to winning ways after exacting revenge on Norwich City at Carrow Road - Match Highlights

Sheffield United returned to winning ways yesterday with a 2-1 victory at Norwich's Carrow Road yesterday - exacting some revenge on the Canaries after their 'professional' tactics at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

United fans chanted 'take your time, Sheff United... playing football the Norwich way' after believing Daniel Farke's men crossed the lines of professionalism during their victory in South Yorkshire earlier in the season.

And Chris Wilder certainly enjoyed the celebrations, too, after goals from James Wilson and sub Clayton Donaldson secured a first league win since Boxing Day, despite Ivo Pinto pulling one back for the hosts.

"It is tough in the Championship to get the first goal, so when it did come it gave us a lift and settled us down," Wilder said.

"We dominated the first half and I was a little disappointed that we were not further ahead. We made a few changes and all the new lads contributed, particularly as we dominated the first half. I can't remember too many real clear-cut chances from Norwich, but we had to be organised when they took risks."