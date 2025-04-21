Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Watch as raging Sheffield United man Hamza Choudhury led away after being confronted by Burnley fan

This was the tense moment that Sheffield United man Hamza Choudhury had to be led away after being confronted by one of many Burnley fans who had invaded the pitch to celebrate their side’s promotion back to the Premier League this evening. The Clarets’ 2-1 win over United was enough to secure automatic promotion, alongside Leeds United.

The victory, courtesy of skipper Josh Brownhill’s double, sparked jubilant scenes as thousands of Burnley fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate. But a few appeared to taunt the disconsolate United players, with one seemingly filming Choudhury as he did so.

The Leicester City loanee appeared furious at the altercation and then had to be dragged down the tunnel by security and members of the United coaching and off-field staff, as the reality of another play-off campaign sank in.

Footage from Sky cameras captured some of the incident, while Blades boss Chris Wilder may be able to provide further details on what sparked the incident in his post-match press conference at Turf Moor.

United had got themselves back into the game after Brownhill’s opener courtesy of Tom Cannon’s first goal in United colours, before Anel Ahmedhodzic gave away a penalty by fouling Burnley midfielder Hannibal and Brownhill calmly converted just before half-time.