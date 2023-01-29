News you can trust since 1887
Watch Daniel Jebbison’s red card in Sheffield United’s Wrexham FA Cup tie

Jebbison saw red against Wrexham

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United’s Daniel Jebbison is facing a ban after being shown a straight red card in today’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham.

The young forward saw red after appearing to kick out at Ben Tozer, the home defender, after a tussle between the pair. After taking advice from the fourth official, referee Dean Whitestone brandished the red card.

After going ahead through Oli McBurnie, United conceded twice in the second half to go behind before Ollie Norwood’s equaliser. Then Paul Mullin scored a late goal to send his side ahead again.

