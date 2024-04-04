Watch Ivo Grbic's Sheffield United horror moment v Liverpool as Darwin Nunez gives Reds freak lead
Sheffield United goalkeeper Ivo Grbic suffered a horror moment in the Blades’ clash with Liverpool at Anfield today as Darwin Nunez gave the home side a freak lead. The Blades had started the clash against the title-chasing Reds well and could have gone ahead inside the opening minute, James McAtee missing a golden chance as he gave Caoimhin Kelleher chance to save his effort from close range.
Ben Brereton Diaz was also inches away from scoring from the resulting corner and although the Reds then began to take control Grbic was relatively untroubled until he took too long over his kick out and allowed Nunez time to charge him down. The Liverpool No.9 blocked the kick out and both men watched it skid off the turf and into the back of the United net.
It was a nightmare moment for Grbic and United, who knew they could afford to give away no gifts to Liverpool if they had any chance of pulling off a shock result at Anfield. Grbic, the Croatian international signed from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, had earlier pulled off a smart save to tip over Mo Salah’s lofted effort but it was his Nunez gaffe that will be remembered in this game.
