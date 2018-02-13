WATCH: He’s back - David Brooks scores sensational solo goal on Sheffield United return

David Brooks scored a sensational solo goal as he stepped up his recovery from glandular fever with 45 minutes for Sheffield United’s U23s at Hull City last night.

The Wales international set up the first goal for Jordan Hallam before netting the winner himself, flicking the ball over the Hull defender before dinking it past the goalkeeper and into the corner.

Kieron Freeman, also on the comeback trail after a knee injury sustained earlier in the season, played 30 minutes of the U23s clash at North Ferriby United.

Brooks played 21 minutes last week against Wednesday’s U23s as he made his first steps on the road to recovery from the infection which has kept him out of action since early December.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: “It’s a medical issue more than anything - he can only do a set amount of minutes per game, so it might take him a while to get to the point where he can play 90 minutes or be on the bench for the first team.”

“Brooksy wants to resume his career as quickly as possible, of course, because it’s been a disappointing period for him,” Wilder added.

“He was flying for us before this happened, he’s took a knock but these things happen. He’ll be fine before long and when he comes back fit and firing, we’ll welcome him with open arms because he’s an important player for us.”



