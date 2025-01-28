Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United hero Oliver Norwood scored a stunning free kick for Stockport County in their win over Shrewsbury

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He hasn’t scored too many since making the move to League One, but Oliver Norwood’s superb free-kick for Stockport County in the slender win over Shrewsbury was worth the wait.

Before this match, Norwood had found the net just once in his 29 appearances for County, that coming against Bradford in the Football League Trophy back in December. This one, however was crucial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a hugely competitive division - just six points seperate Linoln City in 11th and Leyton Orient in 6th - Stockport are in fifth place and well in the hunt for a play-off place as the Greater Manchester side continue their recent rise.

They had to grind out this one though and Norwood free-kick in the first half would turn out to be the winner, making it three wins in a row for County, this time against the league’s bottom side.