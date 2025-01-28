Watch former Sheffield United hero Oliver Norwood's stunning strike to keep club in play-off race
He hasn’t scored too many since making the move to League One, but Oliver Norwood’s superb free-kick for Stockport County in the slender win over Shrewsbury was worth the wait.
Before this match, Norwood had found the net just once in his 29 appearances for County, that coming against Bradford in the Football League Trophy back in December. This one, however was crucial.
In a hugely competitive division - just six points seperate Linoln City in 11th and Leyton Orient in 6th - Stockport are in fifth place and well in the hunt for a play-off place as the Greater Manchester side continue their recent rise.
They had to grind out this one though and Norwood free-kick in the first half would turn out to be the winner, making it three wins in a row for County, this time against the league’s bottom side.
